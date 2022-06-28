Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has recently released a new movie titled, 'Borga' and it is available to the public to watch at the Silverbird Cinemas

However, she is urging trolls and news outlets to give it the maximum traction just as they have done with what she said through previous tweets to gain traction on their pages and sites

Lydia Forson stated that is all she asks of people and organisations who have used what she has said on Twitter for their personal gains

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has released a new movie titled, 'Borga', and she is urging all news outlets and social media users to give it the needed attention.

Lydia Forson. Photo Source: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

According to Miss Forson, social media users especially trolls as well as news and media portals should give it the much needed attention as they have done to other things she said on Twitter via her tweets.

She noted that Netizens and organisations who used her tweets to gain a lot of traction for their pages and websites should channel that energy into also giving 'Borga' the traction it deserves.

This week I just ask that you give my movie the same traction you give to everything else I say on this app. If you’re using my tweets on your blog to gain traction, add this to it. #BORGA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to her official Twitter handle, she pleaded with all and sundry to visit the Silervbird Cinemas, buy a ticket and watch her movie. She also shared the screening days and times of the 'Borga' movie on her page.

Lydia Forson Slams Government For Imposing Luxury Tax On Sanitary Pads

Award-Winning Actress, Writer, and Activist, Lydia Forson, has slammed the government for imposing a luxury tax on sanitary pads.

She bemoaned the 20 per cent luxury tax and the additional 12.5 per cent VAT which has been imposed on the price of sanitary pads.

Finding out about the luxury tax on sanitary pads, Lydia Forson expressed disdain over the tax and questioned how pads became a political weapon.

Expressing her views on the issue, she made reference to when the Mahama Administration was mocked for wanting to secure a loan to provide pads for young girls for free. As a result of this, she attested that young girls and women in Ghana are currently experiencing the repercussions of increased prices in pads.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh