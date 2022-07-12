Ghana-based Liberian actress, Chichi Neblett, has disclosed that her ex-boyfriend used to assault her

She revealed that the basis of the alleged assault was a result of her communicating with Shatta Wale and Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor

She noted that getting abused by her ex-boyfriend severely the second time was what pushed her not to date younger men

Ghana-based Liberian actress, Chichi Neblett, has revealed that she used to get abused by her ex-boyfriend because she was chatting with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Togolese international footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

In an interview with celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, she opened up about the alleged abuse she used to experience in her past relationship.

According to her, she did not know the root cause of the sudden abuse by her ex-boyfriend. However, she indicated that he used to allegedly assault her on a regular basis.

Narrating her ordeal, she shared that he became abusive after finding out she used to text Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

“I don’t know what exactly was wrong with this boy. Maybe he was a bipolar patient because he used to beat me sha. I remember a time he caught me chatting with Shatta Wale. He really beat me up.”

Sharing more on the story, she hinted that the situation became worse after he also found out that she was also chatting with former Real Madrid star and Togolese captain Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

She revealed that the alleged assault at the time got her hospitalised. It was then that she decided to put an end to the relationship since it had affected her health both mentally and physically.

“There was a time he saw me chatting with Adebayor, for that one, I woke at the Legon hospital, it was that time I knew I had to break up with this guy else I could die.”

Speaking on the pain she experienced in her previous relationships, Chichi said that has pushed her not to enter amorous relationships with younger men.

Source: YEN.com.gh