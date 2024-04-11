Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah wrote a touching message to mourn the passing of the late Nigerian actor Junior Pope Odonwodo

In her message, she expressed her condolences to the family of the late Nigerian actor and the crew members who unfortunately lost their lives through drowning while filming on a movie set

Many people could not believe that Mr Odonwodo has passed on, while others shared their thoughts on the circumstance of his death

Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah paid tribute to the late Nigerian actor Junior Pope Odonwodo after it was reported that he had died from drowning while filming for a new movie.

Jackie Appiah and Junior Pope Odonwodo in photos. Image Credit: @jackieappiah and @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah mourned the late Junior Pope

Writing a touching message to mourn the passing of Junior Pope Odonwodo, Jackie Appiah expressed her condolences to the family of the Nigerian actor and the crew members who died while on the movie set.

In her heartfelt message, Jackie wrote:

RIP @jnrpope and to the crew members.

In the second half of her message, the seasoned Ghanaian actress prayed that she and her fervent fans do not die in the pursuit of their daily job that puts food on their table.

She also described the way Mr Odonwodo died as sad. she said:

This is really sad. May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread.

Below is the social media post Jackie Appiah made to mourn the late Junior Pope Odonwodo.

Reactions as Jackie Appiah mourned the passing of Junior Pope

Below are the reactions from fans:

barbsy0 said:

Our Nigerian brothers mismanaged this situation and contributed to his death.. How can you carry a rescued drowned person to mortuary without visiting the hospital first.. From Mortuary to a shrine before hospital Charley my heart is broken with this news

aggies_polish_pod said:

Eiii so like play like play The guy is gone? But howwwww ahhhh my heart oooo…. His kids are young oh God !!

deenfiness said:

I wish you he comes back to life Dear father is there no second chance have mercy The children my God

eltineugochukwu007 said:

Government need to ban live stream especially when someone life is in a critical situation cause I had when he was taken out from the water instead to carry him to hospital first all those yeye people started doing video for over 30 mins before they took him to mortuary nollywood nowdays is a total disgrace its. Well

mum.junior said:

Please what sap Nigeria I really love pope junior your playing with my emotions why..if he is alive lemme know ooooo

priceless.akuawonder said:

Hmmm and this is the kind of job I do and have passion in I pray God have mercy on us all, cause it never easy as they see us on screen

yerenkyim20 said:

My heart is aching soo bad R.I.P Jrpope️️

Source: YEN.com.gh