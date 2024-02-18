Kyekyeku, a Kumawood comic actor, released tears as actress Vivian Jill Lawrence showed her intense affection for him

In a video, the film star cried as the actress presented cash from ticket sales for his 1957 movie debut

The footage in which Kyekyeku praised his senior colleague for her support moved admirers on social media

Kumawood actor-turned-movie producer Kyekyeku was reduced to tears over his senior colleague Vivian Jill Lawrence’s massive show of support for him.

Privately known as Bismark Ofori, the actor, set to debut his 1957 movie on March 6, had harboured concerns over low ticket purchases.

Kyekyeku cries as Vivian Jill sells tickets for his 1957 movie debut. Photo credit: officialkyekyeku.

Instagram

Kyekyeku's emotional moment

According to a colleague who spoke in a video that captured his meltdown, Kyekyeku has yet to sell out the tickets for the movie premiere, causing him intense worry.

The actor broke down in tears when actress Vivian Jill and other colleagues supported ticket sales for the yet-to-be-seen film.

Vivian Jill Lawrence presented cash to him and promised to ensure the movie premiere’s success at the Royal View Cinema in SG Mall in Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region.

Watch the moment Kyekyeku thanked Vivian Jill for her support below:

Reactions follow the video showing Kyekyeku’s meltdown

Kyekyeku hopped onto his Instagram account to express gratitude, saying: “God bless you, mummy. I really appreciate it @vivian_jill_lawrence ❤️ #1957. Grab your tickets and let’s go!” Fans reacted.

Amad_adams7 commented:

Don’t worry, bro, all is well.

Qwakurizzla said:

So emotional indeed.

Sun_ghod posted:

Ooh, Kyekyeku. God will never shame you. Disgrace is never your portion .

Blessman_pizzaro posted:

Much love is coming ❤️.

Kingaminamin posted:

Kyekyeku for Oscars.

Forealmoneey commented:

Ebi movie dem dey shoot, or your man dey cry eyy kyekye .

Nanafromgh commented:

You’re loved! So proud of you❤️.

Mr.anointed said:

Aww, can’t love you less, bro .

Nanaampons commented:

Real pain behind screens .

Kwesicue1 reacted:

Swears ima pull to Kumasi to come watch and support.

Ayesemmusic said:

This is love ❤️.

Kwartengjusteegmail.co7 said:

I feel so emotional .

Tometyjacob posted:

Dis is lovely.

Stellathe_star77 commented:

It’s all love ❤️.

Militant_soja said:

He is doing unimaginable things well done, bro.

Spiritman1990 posted:

Aww, glory to Jesus. My brother, you are shining.

Kontorgh_art said:

May God bless you, Vivian. This is very nice of you. Let’s all support the guy .

Miss_tescy commented:

Let love and support lead.

Lilsnoop90 commented:

Herrr, killer is crying Aka will get you .

Courage1635 posted:

Kyekye, I will buy 50 ❤.

Efe_papabi said:

I just love ❤️ him.

Adotk_gh reacted:

So touching. You won’t understand.

YEN.com.gh