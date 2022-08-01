Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah keeps leaving netizens in awe with her sense of fashion and style

She was recently spotted dressed in a yellow dress and a pair of neon green heels, and she looked beautiful as always

Many have stunned the ever-gorgeous Jackie Appiah, with Nadia Buari, Yvonne Okoro, Clemento Suarez gushing over her look for that day

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is definitely the fashion and style queen.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Her personal stylist, Afua Rida, keeps making Jackie look stunning anytime she steps out.

In a recent photo, she was dressed in a yellow dress with a bow-like ribbon bound at the front and spread over her shoulders like a sleeve. She paired her look with neon heels and a cute black rectangular-shaped bag. Her dress was by @yuteerone.

Her makeup was flawlessly done by @cheeks_nbrows on Instagram. Chocolate Shot It captured the ever-gorgeous Jackie Appiah.

Jackie Appiah posted the photo to mark the entry into the new month, August. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram page, she captioned the post saying,

Happy New Month

She also acknowledged all the people and businesses who made her look amazingly beautiful on that day.

Yvonne Okoro, Nadia Buari, And Others Gush Over Jackie Appiah's Photo

iamnadiabuari commented:

Stunning..

afuarida commented:

See this babe

clementosuarez said:

Elegance is spelt..J.a.c.k.i.e.A.p.p.i.a.h

luchydonalds said:

A QUEEN ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

belindadzattah commented:

See fine girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️

onyiialexx said:

Beautiful

seedaqua commented:

the elegance ... my goodness...

