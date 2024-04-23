Kyekyeku is gearing up for the premiere of his 1957 movie at the National Theatre in Accra on April 27, 2024

In an interview with Zionfelix, the actor and filmmaker revealed that he opted for the National Theatre as the venue because of budgetary constraints

According to him, he had wanted to use the Silverbird Cinema, but their charges were way above what he had anticipated

In an interview with ZionFelix, Kyekyeku revealed that the managers of Silverbird Cinema had requested a staggering GHS 15,000 per hall for the premiere.

"The handlers of Silverbird Cinema demanded GHS 15,000 per hall. I couldn't reach an agreement with them because of the high charge," he said.

The young actor expressed his disappointment at the inability to secure Silverbird Cinema as the venue, admitting that his budget fell short of the requested amount.

"My budget was not up to the charge requested by Silverbird Cinema," he emphasised.

Faced with this financial hurdle, Kyekyeku opted for the National Theatre as the alternative location to host the premiere of his highly anticipated movie, 1957.

The 1957 movie premiere in Accra is scheduled for April 27, 2024, and is expected to draw a significant audience eager to witness Kyekyeku's latest cinematic offering.

After the premiere in Accra, Kyekyeku intends to hold others in different parts of the country. He also hinted at plans to take the movie abroad for premieres.

Watch Kyekyeku's interview with Zionfelix below:

Kyekyeku's premiere in Kumasi

Earlier, Kyekyeku had held a premiere for his movie at the SG Mall in Kumasi with Kalsoume Sinare, Dr Likee, and others.

Speaking at the premiere, Dr Likee extolled his protege, Kyekyeku, for the success of his first-ever movie premiere.

Beaming with pride as he reviewed Kyekyeku's milestone, Dr Likee said:

"Kyekyeku is my child. It's not just me but Papa Kumasi and others. And he has made me and all of us proud," Dr Likee said.

Source: YEN.com.gh