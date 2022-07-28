Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye slayed in the traditional look she wore on her wedding day

In a series of videos sighted on Menscookgh, the East Legon landlady stunned in her purple and green kente gown

Many are gushing over the beautiful actress as she transitioned from Miss to Mrs on July 28, 2022

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye sure did make a stunning bride on her special day.

The East Legon Landlady, as she is popularly referred to, looked exceptionally beautiful on her wedding day. Her traditional look has wowed many as they gush over her perfectly woven purple and green kente.

In the video sighted on Menscookgh, she graciously sat in the makeup chair as she beamed with smiles, held her bridal fan, and posed for the cameras.

In another set of videos, her bridesmaids surrounded her as they beamed with infectious smiles and waved their fans in the air.

Her bridesmaids were clad in blue glittering lace gowns. They all wore a uniform style, with different twists to their outfits.

They all wore a headgear which is popularly called the 'Gele' since it originated from Nigeria. The gele was in the colour salmon, and the same colour was used for the fans that the bridesmaids held.

Another video of Tracey Boakye and her bridesmaids posing for the cameras with their beautiful selves as they sang and danced.

Tracey Boakye Gets Many Gushing Over Her Tradional Look

