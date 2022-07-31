Viewers of United Showbiz were taken back to the good old days as veteran musicians; Exdoe, Akatakyie, and Tic graced the show

The trio took turns in performing some of their massive hits, which Ghanaians used to jam to back in the day

Many fervent followers of the show have thronged the comment section to share their excitement about seeing the trio on the show

Saturday's edition of UTV's United Showbiz on July 30 2022, was definitely a blast for viewers. The show hosted veteran Ghanaian musicians, Exdoe, Akatakyie and Tic.

Exdoe, Akatakyie and Tic. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The trio thrilled viewers with throwback songs of theirs which used to top charts back in the day. The studio was lit with the show's host, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Journalist Amanda Jissih, the musical band, and the UTV crew jammed to songs from the good old days.

Akatakyie was the first to grace the stage. The duo performed some of their all-time bangers such as; Odo Esisi Me, Aware Pa, Sin Sima, just to mention few.

Veteran Ghanaian rapper, Exdoe graced the stage and just when we thought his rap prowess might have been rusty after all these years, he sure did prove doubters wrong.

He performed some of his hit songs, such as; Daavi Medekuku, Maba, Yebre, among other songs that used to be a hit back in the day.

Tic, who used to be called Tic Tac, was the last person to take over the stage with some of his massive hit songs.

He performed some of his hit songs such as Kwani Kwani, Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, Beware Of Dogs, Fefe Ne Fe and Philomena, among other bangers.

Some reactions on social media

leonard_allotey:

I couldn’t stop jumping in my room like my old school days what a night on United showbiz

ticmusicgh:

And you guys made it pop. Agiip

iamdianasante:

Tic Tac oh my God

kelmike55:

Same voice , wow legend

iam_nyamekye:

Indomie babies know nothing about this.

maame3903:

What a show ? woooooooooooooooowI’m speechless

urprettypee:

Really enjoyed it..

egyiriba_lysis:

United showbiz has been revived again today I am really enjoying myself

amma_twumwaa:

De way exdoe is singing tic tacs songs

dada_ohene_fiifi:

We need all this old people to host a big program in Ghana for us

patrick__willson:

Good old Days Charley

mira.diamond1995

Utv please bring Kwaadee and Obrafour on your show

