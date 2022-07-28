Actress Tracey Boakye and her bridesmaids are set for her much-anticipated wedding ceremony

The bride was all joy as she soaked in the moment while her bridesmaids showered her with lots of dollars

The first video has surfaced online, and Ghanaians are anxious to see more videos from the event

Actress Tracey Boakye's much-anticipated wedding ceremony is finally here, and the footage from the event has started popping up on social media.

The first video of the actress and her bridesmaids has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, and the actress looked glamorous and happy.

Her bridesmaids sprayed notes of cash on her while boosting the morale of the actress. Tracey looked glamorous in a silk light blue gown.

The event looked luxurious as expected, with everyone present dressed fashionably. The interior decor was also to die for.

It looked eye-catching and expensive. The whole video screamed ''money is sweet''. Fans have reacted to the video with some exciting comments.

Social Media Reactions

queenafiaschwarzenegger reacted:

Congratulations ❤️

rako_oppong said:

The way am happy for u Tracey its like its me getting married

babucomfro wrote:

Finally oooo is about to go down ❤️❤️❤️

kingnasibahlarry alsocommented:

Too much money congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

e.ntamoty was excited as he said:

The Weeknd is for you .. make no body try hahaha

naa_stephy_ expressed joy as she wrote:

Awww May almighty God bless and bless this union forever. Ur enemies are bowing in shame my dear boss lady. I love you forever ❤️

iam_sarpomaa also reacted:

Congrats His only chick aka their madam

