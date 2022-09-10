Celebrated Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas dropped new photos and she was all dressed in black and sparkles as she glowed effortlessly

It was an all black affair from the star-studded top to the stretchy leggings as well as the heels and the designer hand bag

Many of her fervent followers have showered her with lovely emojis as well as adorable compliments as she stepped out in style

Popular Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has left many awestruck by her infectious beauty as she glowed in an all-black outfit.

Joselyn Dumas. Photo Source: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

She took to her officially verified Instagram page to share a stacked post of adorable photos as she stepped out from her home.

Captioning the post, she exchanged pleasantries with her followers and she noted that she enjoys peace as well as some sass.

Under the post, she wrote,

So What’s Good?…Peace,❤️ & some Sass

Her outfit was an all-black sweatshirt and a pair of ankle-length sweatpants.

The shirt was long sleeves which she pulled into puff short sleeves inorder to flaunt some of her accessories such as her bracelet and wrist watch.

The star-studded designs on her outfit were pieces of hands with red painted nails which were connected to other hands to form an Ubuntu effect. The designs were spotted on the front part of the shirt as well as the thigh section of the trousers.

Her makeup was flawless and the red lipstick added some spark to her entire face.

Netizens react to lovely photos of Joselyn Dumas

chichi.yakubu:

Very soon we will leave IG for you

realsusanpeters:

❤️ fire department

gwen_addo:

So beautiful ❤️

opuenekelvin:

I love you, angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

penitray_logistics:

Remarkable lady❤️❤️❤️

jakobobella:

Cool pose! ❤️

iamjulietgold:

Morning beauty ♥️♥️

nketiamusik:

Crushing

