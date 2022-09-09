An old photo of the award-winning broadcaster and producer Serwaa Amihere has surfaced online, and this has stirred up reactions from netizens

In the photos, she rocked a t-shirt dress and a pair of leggings, however, the pearls around her neck stood out in the whole photo

Many people have taken to social media to admire the stunning glow-up of the lovable media personality over the years

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A throwback photo of award-winning broadcaster and producer Serwaa Amihere has emerged online, and netizens can't keep calm.

Serwaa Amihere. Photo Source: @yencomghnews @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

In the old photo, she was spotted wearing a white t-shirt dress with red flower prints throughout the fabric to create a lovely design. The collar of the t-shirt dress was also red, the plunging neckline was also covered with red fabric, and the short sleeves hem was also designed with red fabric.

She paired it with a red pair of leggings with the channel logo on each side. She wore a lovely one-inch heel that had an ornament on the top of each pair.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Serwaa posted the photo on her officially verified Twitter page, and she captioned the post,

"Been wearing pearls since i was 10 ," she wrote on Twitter.

She also shared the photo on her official Snapchat handle, writing a different caption on the photo.

The photo from her Snapchat handle with the caption below was what she shared on her Twitter page, which got many people laughing.

"Good morning from Serwaa and her Chanel outfit and her kokonsa heel ," she wrote on the photo.

Photo stirs up reactions among netizens

stockup_abena:

Is she the same person on the left?. God has been good

xandytekyiwaa:

Still looking good❤️

@kobby_boi22:

You have been gorgeous and cute since Such a lovely woman❤️

@IGotSuspended21:

naaa she fine since since

@AsuoKwadwo:

The mooku nu!!! .

@sickofacebook:

It's the pose for me

@ok_mokgothu:

⚘❤ Adorable Princess

@thehighestblog:

Been the Queen of beauty for long ❤️

@deejay_barony:

Nyame Ay3 bi ✅

Joselyn Dumas: 5 Stunning Looks Of The Actress Highlighting Her Hourglass Figure

Popular Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses Ghana has ever produced.

She rocks every outfit with grace and without even trying. From being a plus-size woman to losing some inches off through dieting and exercising to achieve the hourglass figure, Joselyn never disappoints when she steps out.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh