Actor and TV presenter Akrobeto, on his show, The Real News, spoke about his love for his big nose and that he does not plan on undergoing surgery to make it pointed

His remarks come after gospel artist Celestine Donkor, in an interview, stated that she would never undergo plastic surgery to lose weight

The post sparked debate on social media as many encouraged Akrobeto to stick to his decision

Comic actor and TV presenter Akrobeto has addressed critics who have suggested, over the years, that he undergo plastic surgery to correct his big nose.

Akrobeto looks handsome in photos. @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Akrobeto spoke about the love he has for his big nose

During an episode on The Real News on UTV Ghana, one of the news items Akorbeto talked about was gospel musician Celestine Donkor talking about never undergoing plastic surgery to lose weight and that she did it the natural way.

Celestine Donkor also noted that she would instead use the huge funds meant for plastic surgery to invest in her soul or help the poor and less fortunate in society.

In light of this, Akrobeto also told critics that he would never spend so much money correcting his big nose to make it pointed.

Speaking in broken English in the same video, the Kumawood star noted that he breathes freely and with ease and that, thanks to his big nose, he does not require an oxygen tank.

Below is the video of Akrobeto talking about how much he loves his big nose.

Reactions to the video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Akrobeto's take on Ghanaian celebrities undergoing plastic surgery:

dumanyojustine said:

All ladies that do plastic surgery look funny always but they don't know. It can never be perfect bcoz God is not to be mocked ✌✌✌

sarahmorgan751 said:

Let me go and sit down with my big stomach eerh

amanhyiraa said:

Uncle how would you even breathe with that pointed nose …. Don’t mind them

gkad.gh said:

It's the signature laughter for me.

giftyekuwasarbah said:

God loves you no matter what you have done, or who you’re, HE died for you.

bi_bi7268 said:

Pointed nose

qwecyfab said:

Na so diabetes and hypertension take start

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah reacted to rumours that she had done BBL

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Benedicta Gafah spoke on rumours that she had done cosmetic surgery.

In reaction to a fan's comment, the actress stated that she had never undergone a BBL procedure. Her post sparked mixed reactions among social media users who saw it.

Source: YEN.com.gh