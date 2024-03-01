Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has opened up about his decision to focus more on the Nigerian film industry

In an interview with 3Music TV, Chris Attoh said he joined the Nigerian film industry because it had a more significant market audience

Chris' comeback has sparked reactions from his fans who had missed him

Renowned Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has revealed why he moved to the Nollywood scene in his acting career.

Chris, who had been on a hiatus for some time, has spoken in an official interview after his return.

He mentioned 's thriving film industry provides more chances for partnerships.

Chris Attoh lamented the absence of training and direction in the Ghanaian film business, arguing that this has led to the problems facing the sector today. He said:

If you wanted a larger market or an audience at the time, you had to be present in the Nigerian space. Ghana was fantastic, but the reality is that it is a little country, and you have to grow if you want to attract the attention of other countries than Nigeria.

And Nigeria has numbers, Nigeria is making films every single day. I’m always looking forward to where we are collaborating instead of being separated.

Netizens react to the video

sherry_cocoa stated:

Great legend Chris Thanks for representing the motherland in Hollywood

adwoa__brown stated:

I don’t know why I am tearing up

yaa_aquaruis stated:

Awww…so beautiful we love to see this. God bless him

profankonamrebel said:

I believe Chris has been too isolated and hasn’t been visible in our space recently so we’re unaware of how big a Star he is. He’s been in some Hollywood series and movies that I’ve been watching.

