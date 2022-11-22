Celebrated Kumawood actress Abrewa Mafia has been hailed by many netizens after a video of her splashing money around at the funeral rites of Baba Spirit surfaced online

When she arrived at the funeral grounds with her family, many guests, bloggers, and photographers began to capture her

The lovely video has gotten many people showering her with praises for being humble as she splashed money on the funeral grounds

Popular Kumawood actress Abrewa Mafia stole the show at Baba Spirit's funeral ceremony on Saturday, November 19, 2022, as she stormed the venue, spraying a series of Ghana cedi notes.

Abrewa Mafia. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In the video, as Abrewa Mafia arrived at the funeral grounds, several photographers, bloggers, and many other guests at the wedding began to take out their phones to record her.

She arrived with some fellow Kumawood actors, friends, and family as they followed her on a trail to their respective seats.

Abrewa Mafia began to spray money before deciding to head to their respective seats under the canopy at the funeral ground.

She was spotted wearing an all-black attire. She wrapped her head with a black scarf that was neatly pleated into braids and wrapped around her head.

Video of Abrewa Mafia splashing Ghanaian cedi notes at Baba Spirit's funeral gets massive reactions

ewuraadjoaboadiwaa commented:

she is so humble

chrunchy_tasty_bite said:

She is soo humble and beautiful

maameabynaoforiwaah commented:

My all time beautifully Vivian

verajohnson5339 remarked:

She is very humble and beautiful as well

Baba Spirit: Sad Videos Drop As Kinaata, Dr Likee, Big Akwes, Other Kumawood Stars At Comedian's Funeral

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the mortal remains of Ghanaian comedian Baba Spirit, known in private life as Francis Yaw Ofori, have been laid to rest. Baba Spirit was buried on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

His final funeral rites were also held on the same day at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra.

Many of the famous people at Baba Spirt's funeral happened to be actors in the Kumawood movie industry. Among those spotted were Kofi Kinaata, Dr Likee, Big Akwes, Barima Bediide, and Kwaapiah.

