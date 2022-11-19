The mortal remains of Ghanaian comedian Baba Spirit, known in private life as Francis Yaw Ofori, have been laid to rest. Baba Spirit was buried on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

His final funeral rites were also held on the same day at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra.

The burial ceremony and funeral turned out as a big event with many Ghanaian entertainment personalities in attendance.

Many of the famous people at Baba Spirt's funeral happened to be actors in the Kumawood movie industry. Among those spotted were Kofi Kinaata, Dr Likee, Big Akwes, Barima Bediide, and Kwaapiah.

YEN.com.gh brings videos of some of the stars and the sad scenes captured at Baba Spirit's funeral ceremony.

