Wayoosi set tongues wagging on social media after a photo of him and his pretty wife popped up

The Kumawood actor and his wife attended a funeral, and they arrived in grand style wearing stylish red and black outfits

Folks reacted to the photo and expressed surprise at how beautiful the actor's wife was

Popular Kumawood actor, Wayoosi, attended a funeral with his beautiful wife and a photo of them together set tongues wagging on social media.

Wayoosi's spouse, Evely Owusu, fondly called Maame Abena, has been with the actor through thick and thin.

The pair have been married for 14 years, and their bond seems to be growing stronger. The adorable couple attended a funeral over the weekend in grand style. They were fashionably dressed in red and black funeral outfits.

Evelyn's outfit was a beautiful Kaba design. She complimented the beautiful attire with a bob wig. Wayoosi's attire was made of hardwood cloth. He combined it with a black Fedora hat and a big black pair of sunglasses.

The beautiful couple stood side by side as they smiled and passed for the cameras. Folks who saw the photo marvelled at Evelyn's beauty and dropped interesting reactions.

Photo Of Wayoosi And Wife Sparks Reactions

James Kwasi Akorli said:

Make money oo. Money gets anything apart from life. Sometimes kraaaaa money can save your life.

Shadrack Ex Eye Love also commented:

they look like sister and brother oooo

Godson Ransford A. Freeman also reacted:

In this life, just get money and all other things shall fall in place.

Tamanja Job also wrote:

Money they say is the root of all evil. Notwithstanding, l opine that money is the key to finding a beautiful ❤️ lady. Get money and all other things shall be yours. Money is beautiful ❤️

