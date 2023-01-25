Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has turned heads on social media after she dropped beautiful photos and videos from her trip to America

In this set of posts, she was spotted wearing a pair of blue vintage jeans and a black crop top with white sneakers

Many of her celebrity friends have drooled over the talented actress as they rained compliments on her

Talented Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has stolen the spotlight online after she was spotted rocking a pair of designer blue jeans and a crop top.

The former YOLO star was spotted wearing a pair of patchwork vintage jeans in the colour sea blue. She paired the jeans with a black long-sleeved crop top.

She completed her entire look with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She rocked a no-makeup look in the pictures she shared on her verified Instagram page.

Disclosing her location in the post, she hinted that she was in Lenox, Atlanta, Georgia.

Below are lovely photos of Fella Makafui having a good time in Atlanta in the United States of America.

Celebrity friends and fans gush over stunning photos of Fella Makafui in Atlanta

berlamundi commented:

Biggest Fella

danny_in_game said:

Might just pull up to Atlanta, this meeting might be serious

kofiyaga_ky commented:

Drip too hard

kofiyaga_ky said:

Fella trapper ❤️

selas.i._ stated:

I need the trouser

damaris_blaq1 commented:

My love

bogagh stated:

BOGA 1

odame_gram said:

Black is beautiful ❤️❤️

halmketeku stated:

Fella is chilling in the US

Meanwhile, many of her celebrity friends and ardent followers have gushed over the stunning actress as she shared videos and pictures from her trip to America.

