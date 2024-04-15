Ghanaian actor Lil Win celebrated his birthday on April 15, 2024, and to mark his special day, he decided to give back to society, especially his hometown, Kwaman, in the Ashanti Region

In an Instagram post, he noted that he would not be throwing a lavish party

Many people in the comments applauded him, while others wished him a happy birthday

Kumawood actor Lil Win turned 35 on April 15, 2024, and he dropped handsome pictures and wrote a touching message to mark his special day.

Lil Win marks birthday by giving back to society

In his birthday message, Lil Win noted that he was excited that he was born today, and he referred to himself as a star.

"Good People Of GHANA, My FANS And LOVE ❤️ ONES....I Am Super Excited To Inform You That “A STAR WAS BORN TODAY”.... Today Is My BIRTHDAY...HIP !! HIP !!! HIP !!!...HURAAAY...."

The Kumawood actor also noted that as part of celebrations this year, he would be giving back to society, specifically his hometown, instead of throwing a lavish party.

Listing the things he did to give back to society, Lil Win wrote on his Instagram page that he bought a large generator for the Kwaman Hospital, where he hails from. He stated that the reason he bought them that gift was to reduce the child mortality rate due to unstable electricity.

Below is a statement Lil Win dropped on his birthday, listing how he celebrated his special day.

He also added that he has renovated the maternity ward and about five other wards at the same hospital to ensure the delivery of better healthcare.

"I Have Built A One Room Self Contained Room For A Helpless And Homeless Orphan To Give Him Hope In Life," he added.

Lil Win also added that he paid for the flight of a brilliant but needy person who had received a visa but could not afford to pay for their flight ticket.

To conclude, Lil Win donated cash, amounting to GH¢5,000, to a hardworking man to help expand his business and take better care of his family.

"It Is My Prayer That, This Little Token And Help Will Go A Long Way To Change Many People’s Life’s And Destinies...”HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”. # *A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA “#"

Ghanaians celebrate Lil Win on his birthday

Many people in the comment section applauded Lil Win, while others wished him well on his birthday. Below are some of the lovely messages:

joyceannoryeboah said:

Happy birthday Bra Kwadwo. Continue to be blessed ❤️

kofi_currency20 said:

God bless your new age young legend

akosua_cleopatra said:

God continue to bless you.Amen to all your prayers

prophet_prince_owusu_526 said:

Happy birthday Kwajo, live long with good health and more success.

sarabel488 said:

Happy birthday to the legend ❤️age gracefully

