Fella Makafui and Michael Blackson have released a comedy skit on social media and this sparked reactions

The video tells the story of a teacher, Fella Makafui, getting pregnant by Michael Blackson's son, Father Aboki

Many netizens have shared their thoughts on the video as others draw the attention of Fella Makafui's husband, Medikal

Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, has featured Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and fellow comedian Father Aboki in a hilarious comedy skit.

In the video, Michael Blackson was the father to Father Aboki while Fella Makafui played the role of a private home tutor.

Michael Blackson welcomed Fella Makafui into his home as he opened the door for her to enter the lavish mansion. Once she walked in, he met Michael Blackson's old son seated on the floor wearing diapers.

He then rushed to hug Fella and this automatically resulted in her getting pregnant.

The video has generated massive conversations on social media as many call out Fella Makafui's husband and rapper, Medikal, as the video hits the internet and causes a commotion.

Reactions from netizens regarding the video

cutescilla_19 said:

Eeiiiiii what will we tell medikal

tilly_hipsy commented:

WKHKYD

abyna_odi remarked:

Now what will u tell MDK

abigailboateng849 stated:

Fella WKHKYD

nanayawodo said:

Mdk will ask you WKHKYD

samiyoma__ said:

Everyone is saying WKHKYD saaa now I can't even say my own

godfirstflora commented:

Haha fella WO K) H) K) YE DEN

ambitious_worldbeauty opined:

To all guys, when we see some of you wearing shorts that look like pampered some of us won’t hug ooo.

croo_selasi remarked:

Medikal will be like WKHKYD

isaacbotchwey214 said:

God have mercy upon us

Meanwhile, many netizens have reacted to the video as they share their opinions on the hilarious skit.

