Ghanaian TikTok star and presenter on Onua TV and radio, Felicia Osei, has turned heads online with her mini black dress

Flaunting her lovely flawless melanin skin in the photos, she beamed with smiles in her stunning dress

Many netizens have reacted to the post as they showed their admiration for her as she glowed in the pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian TikToker and media personality at Onua FM/TV, Felicia Osei, has shared gorgeous pictures flaunting her admirable smooth melanin skin.

Felicia Osei stuns in black. Photo Source: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, @osei_felicia, she was spotted wearing a black mini-dress that had one strap on both arms.

The stunning dress had fray fabric lined on the ends at the bottom of the dress to add some style to the entire look.

To complete her entire look, she wore a black vintage cap that had a handcrafted leaf on its top, with white beads used to create some texture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Below is a carousel post of Felicia Osei sparkling in a black mini-dress.

Netizens gush over Felicia Osei's hot photos as they shower her with lovely words

nanamercykesewaa commented:

Eeeeiishhh. Awesome Dear❤️❤️

neekstudio_official said:

This is hard❤️

adwoa_vicky remarked:

Won’t you dance today?

kwesi_amewuga said:

Aho)f3 Paa ni ❤️

iamprincess_shanty remarked:

Class prefect please I need lessons on how to pose

kingsbae23 opined:

Do not change as time goes on waiplease be you cos we love u just the way you are❤️‍don’t follow the expose expose fu) no wai ❤️‍❤️‍

priscilla_dzigbordi stated:

Improvise in peace . Today the obstacle is not obstacling Waiting for the assorted dance moves

elikem_the_gossip opined:

Hwan girl nie

Meanwhile, many netizens have gushed over the adorable photos of the popular TikTok star as she flaunted her admirable flawless skin in photos.

Felicia Osei: Famous Ghanaian TikToker drops sizzling pictures to mark her birthday, fans drool over her

YEN.com.gh previously reported that famous TikTok Star, Felicia Osei, marked her birthday on October 10, 2022, and she shared some stunning pictures and a cute video to mark her special day.

Felicia Osei looked all regal and stunning in her blue-green corset dress. It was a sleeveless dress that showed off her flawless melanin skin around her shoulders and chest area.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh