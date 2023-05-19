A video of actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown creating King Promise's Terminator dance challenge has emerged on social media

She danced with so much happiness and energy as she made the exact moves in the viral dance challenge together with another young lady who was in the audience

Many people online, together with those in the studio audience, applauded her as she nailed the performance

Nana Ama McBrown got many people cheering her on in the studio and on social media as she performed King Promise's Terminator dance challenge.

She was hosting Onua Showtime when she decided to dance to the viral challenge to her audience.

Nana Ama McBrown performed King Promise's Terminator dance challenge on Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @onuatv

Nana Ama McBrown dances to King Promise's Terminator viral challenge

Dressed in a black and green Vogue-themed dress, she was seen dancing with so much energy and happiness on the set of the show.

The talented actress and TV host was accompanied by one young lady dressed in a jeans jacket and trousers.

This gorgeous young lady danced with her, bringing joy to viewers and social media users.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown showing off her dance moves on Onua Showtime.

Ghanaians share their views on Nana Ama McBrown's moves on Onua TV

While many people applauded Mrs McBrown Mensah's moves and rating it, others admired her gorgeous Vogue dress.

See selected comments below:

kukua_babe said:

She won

jemimah.appiah.35 stated:

Everything is on point Nana ❤️

maker_5513 said:

Beautiful dress

afyaammafosuahchelsey31 stated:

Nana Ama is a whole mood

glamby_nan said:

This is beautiful

addojosephine6 said:

Lovely

bikini_shop___ stated:

Wow

ediscos_kitchen said:

Awwwww empress❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤

godgrace_22 commented:

@iamamamcbrown go mama❤️

