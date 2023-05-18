Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has wowed her followers with her new stunning look

The award-winning journalist wore a short pink dress and matching stylish blazer for her wedding shoot

Some Ghanaian celebrities, including Nadia Buari's gorgeous sister, Samera Buari, have commented on the video

Ghanaian media personality and the general manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, is one of the top style icons in the entertainment industry.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah rocks elegant dresses. Photo credit: @thenanaba

As she stepped out, the versatile and outspoken journalist wore a pink turtleneck dress styled with a pink one-button blazer.

The style influencer wore a beautiful frontal hairstyle that complimented her look. The boss lady opted for subtle makeup as she modelled in expensive high heels.

The chief executive officer of Glitz Africa Magazine, Claudia Lumor, has reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah's post

Some social media users have commented on the trending Instagram post.

Claudia Lumor stated:

Madam ❤️❤️

samera_buari remarked:

Gorge!

rashidasaaninasamu commented:

Rich auntie vibes

iam_miss_mensah shared:

Flex on us, wai, we leave you in the hands of our ancestor kuku

julia_stuart exclaimed:

My favourite colour!!! A dime

Ohemaa woyeje said:

Ɛfata wo dodo

eyram_234 declared:

This deserves a magazine ooo sis❤️

sika_goka commented:

Looking all kinds of fabulous

Sokoo Hemaa official noted:

It's beautiful ankasa

nhaa_lamile shared:

My role model. My inspiration for studying Journalism ❤️❤️ I love you die

ewuravee stated:

Nana woho y3 ahomka papa❤️❤️❤️

thebakerslounge_gh said:

We know. Walk on us aaaa Nana

stella_shares remarked:

Sister, woy3 Kama wati ❤️❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

