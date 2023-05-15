MzGee officially has her own promo video for the show she hosts every Saturday, United Showbiz

The video featured Bulldog, Mr Logic, Amanda, Whitney, A-Plus, and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who would be pundits on the show

Many people applauded the producers of the entertainment programme for an impressive video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite Media's UTV has released the official promo video for their weekend show, United Showbiz.

This comes after MzGee took over as host from Nana Ama McBrown on the night of Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Official promo video for United Showbiz. Image Credit: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

New United Showbiz promo video

After weeks of hosting the show, MzGee finally has her promo video for the show she hosts every Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video, she was seen rocking different outfits and flaunting her curves as she shared what the show would be about.

The video revealed that the entertainment programme would be hosting Bulldog, Mr Logic, Amanda, Whitney, A-Plus, and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

They shared what they would bring to the weekend show every other Saturday.

Watch the full promo video below.

Ghanaians commend UTV for an impressive promo video

Many Ghanaians commended UTV for releasing an impressive ad for MzGee after she took over as host of United Showbiz.

See selected comments below:

pretty_diva_aj said:

Had to watch again, this is beautiful

her_own_boss remarked:

I have watched it more than 20 times UTV to the world in Jesus Christ of Nazareth name Amen❤️

marykay_x stated:

eisshhh the pressureeee is getting worser. amazing AD. Mz Gee you are brilliant. Nsruma ampa. Love Arnold and Bull too. Great Job

amazingkobby' said:

Impressive ad with ENERGY it’s all about you indeed ❤️❤️

her_own_boss said:

Excellent UTV to the world ❤️ Fadda Dickson we salute you for your good works

dipsy_beautygh said:

I wish u could see how I'm smiling like mumu while watching this....soo beautiful

ofosu.pamela said:

Awwwww this is so beautiful, creativity at its best

_agyeiwaaaa_ said:

@iammzgee you're doing so well with the Twi and I love it. I'm glad you're getting by. So proud of you, Sis. Gloria❤️❤️

myzzamoah commented:

@bullhaus … this is beautiful to watch ❤️❤️❤️

MzGee Slays black sleeveless corset dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah known as MzGee, a media personality from Ghana who gained popularity for her lovely birthday films.

The style influencer wore a black corseted dress for her birthday while hosting Jackie Appiah on United Showbiz.

MzGee celebrated her birthday with TV3's morning show host Berla Mundi, among other Ghana's top female style icons.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh