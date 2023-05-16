Abeiku Santana and Nana Ama McBrown met for the first time after the latter's major move from Despite Media to Onua TV

When they met, they hugged and had a short conversation before they were joined by Piesie Esther and other guests who were present

Many people admired their chemistry as they gushed over their friendship after watching the video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite Media presenter Abeiku Santana met his former colleague Nana Ama McBrown who moved to Onua TV, at gospel musician Piesie Esther's VGMA 2023 Thanksgiving dinner.

This comes after she swept the prestigious Gospel Artiste of the Year at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2023.

The 'Wayε Me Yie' hitmaker held the lovely dinner on the night of May 15, 2023, at the African Regent Hotel, Accra

Abeiku Santana meets Nana Ama McBrown for the first time after Onua TV move. Image Credit: @abeikusantana @beautyqueen_5l

Source: Instagram

Abeiku Santana meets Mrs McBrown Mensah

When Mrs McBrown Mensah arrived at the venue, Abeiku Santana rushed to welcome her with open arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They hugged as they had a brief conversation before Piesie Esther other stars joined them, as they were spotted laughing in the video.

The talented Kumawood actress was seen holding onto his suit as if trying to button his white shirt while he grabbed her shoulders.

This got many people admiring their chemistry as these cleared doubts as to whether they were still good friends even after The Empress left Despite Media in March 2023.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Abeiku Santana intimated that it was an iconic encounter between the two of them, whom he termed as stars.

Watch the video below of Abeiku Santana and Nana Ama McBrown meeting fro the first after she moved to Onua TV.

Ghanaians admire the bond Abeiku Santana and Nana Ama McBrown

Many people admired their chemistry since this is the first public appearance they met after McBrown's big move to Onua TV.

Others also claimed they were too close and questioned where their spouses were after watching the video.

Official_Adiepena stated:

I see Abeiku in Onua tv soon

It’s settled commented:

Ei they wanted to kiss anaa it was getting close, guys don’t allow your wives do this ooo yooo

dee1992 stated:

if Maxwell should do thisthis wrong

sikayenaedna stated:

Abeiku is in love with Nana Ama

John Teye918 said:

Abeiku, where is your wife? hmmmmm

largefamilyqueen commented:

Wow so beautiful, My 2 favourites can't wait to see you guys working together ❤️❤️❤️

Abeiku Santana to storm United Showbiz to question Fadda Dickson about McBrown

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Abeiku Santana stated that he would storm United Showbiz to question Fadda Dickson about Nana Ama McBrown's move to Onua TV.

This comes after the Despite Media General Manager failed to show up for his interview on Okay FM.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh