CEO of the National Film Authority, Juliet Asante, has reviewed the impact of the recent NFL shot in Ghana

The CEO shared the build-up to how the deal was secured and the number of jobs the ad created for Ghanaians

Juliet also disclosed that it cost the team a little short of two million dollars to produce the ad in Ghana

On February 11, 2024, an unprecedented ad teaser shot in Ghana for the National Football League (NFL) was aired at the Super, captivating audiences worldwide.

News of the two-minute 30-second project dubbed "Born to Play" took the internet by storm as many Ghanaians hailed the move to project the country to the world.

In a recent interview, Ghana's National Film Authority has recounted the events leading to the project and its impact.

Juliet Asante reviews the NFL Ad shot in Ghana

According to Juliet Asante, who was recently named as a member of Presidential aspirant Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto team, the ad shot in various parts of the country, including the capital city's bustling Makola market, employed over 1500 people.

Discussing the project's economic impact with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day show, the CEO of the National Film Authority recounted that the deal lobbied for by production houses in Ghana over a little under two million dollars.

Juliet Asante, who now hopes to guide the NPP's presidential candidate to leverage the vast economic potential of the creative arts sector, says plans are underway to empower production houses to bring in more of such deals.

Netizens react to Juliet Asante's review of the NFL Ad

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Juliet Asante's claims about the NFL ad shot in Ghana.

rfrimpong420 said:

To the North Americans the NFL (The super bowl) is their version of the World cup so it's a very big event.

obcommunication wrote:

If the little boy is not Ghanaian and 1500 are Ghanaians why do you touch on this even as a host.

rfrimpong420 noted:

$2mil is not anything.

NPP names Okyeame Kwame as part of manifesto team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that just like Juliet Asante, renowned musician Okyeame Kwame has been named a member of Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto team.

The team, led by Juliet Asante, will have Okyeame Kwame, Prince David Osei and several other influential personalities serving on the Sub Committee for arts, tourism, and culture.

