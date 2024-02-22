Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, a Ghanaian journalist, has been elected as deputy chairperson of The Africa Editors Forum (TAEF).

Emmanuel has over 30 years of experience in journalism and is the managing editor of Ghana Business News

He expressed readiness to give his maximum best and help advance the practice of journalism on the continent

Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, a Ghanaian journalist, has been elected to the executive committee of The Africa Editors Forum (TAEF).

The managing editor of Ghana Business News and the executive director of News Bridge Africa, was elevated to his new role on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, during the Bi-Annual General Meeting of TAEF. This coincided with the Africa Media Festival in Nairobi, Kenya.

Emmanuel Dogbevi bags top position at TAEF. Photo credit: Emmanuel K. Dogbevi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

We will work to advance journalism on the continent

In a press release by News Bridge Africa, Mr Dogbevi expressed delight and preparedness to execute the mandate given to him as part of efforts aimed at advancing the practice of journalism on the continent.

“Our election at this crucial moment in the life of TAEF, particularly so, because of the decline of democracy on the continent and the sustainability challenges facing the media, requires that we remain steadfast and continue to work to ensure that journalism on the continent is as important as ever, and journalists feel safe to do their work,” he said.

Thirty years of experience in journalism

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Mr Dogbevi also said a major factor that has kept him going as a journalist for over 30 years has been his desire to play a role in the service to humanity.

"My motivation for all these years has been the fact of journalism’s important role in ensuring a better society. By seeking accountability, social justice, the rule of law and for giving voice to the voiceless, he said."

He advised aspiring journalists not to be money-driven but rather strive to work for the good of the public.

"The advice I would give to young journalists is that they shouldn’t be driven by the desire to make money or fame. They should appreciate the opportunity journalism offers them to serve humanity by pursuing and seeking to establish the facts of every situation. They should be ethical, lawful and endeavour to always learn to deepen their knowledge and skills while they stick to the high standards of the profession."

Paa Kwesi Asare wins BBC award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist Paa Kwesi Asare became the first Ghanaian to win the prestigious BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

The Ghanaian media personality, whose impressive work earned him the 2023 honour, has been with Ghana-based TV3, which is under Media General, since 2016.

As a reward, he received a three-month working experience with the BBC News teams in London.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh