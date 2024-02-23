Nora Huptle's Black Queens are preparing to clinch their ticket for the upcoming Olympics in France this year

For the first time, the coach named UK-based Freda Ayisi, famed for her impressive strides in Europe as part of the team

A video of the player bonding with her playmates ahead of their crucial game against Zambia in Accra has stunned many fans

Ghana's Black Queens have a crucial fixture against Zambia as they look forward to booking their place for the upcoming Olympic tournament.

An earlier report hinted at the team's plans to boycott the game due to unpaid bonuses from previous games.

New updates coming in indicate that the players have been paid in full with cheques, raising the anticipation for the game.

Freda Ayisi speaks Twi

Freda Ayisi bonds with her new colleagues

Apart from the team's win, various fans following Freda Ayisi keenly checking as she looks forward to her first game in a black Queens jersey.

A video of the Charlton Athletic Football Club star taking Twi lessons from Jennifer Cudjoe has popped up online, exciting scores of fans rooting for her strides with the Black Queens.

Freda was part of the Arsenal team which won the 2014 FA Women's Cup Final. With her, many expect the Black Queens to take their impressive run in the ongoing Olympic Qualifier up a notch, starting with their impending game with Zambia in Accra.

Netizens compliment Freda Ayisi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they heaped praises on Black Queens' new player, Freda Ayisi.

Nana Otsen.. said;

Tell her to say water bottle

Ekow Alan wrote:

I saw Freda on Monday she’s welcome looking forward to see her real technics on the pitch

Kwesiflex88 noted:

This girl is real and proud of her accent

Nuur…. commented:

The only national team that is worth spending monies on.

DearLord added:

massa Ghana we dey oo,how can we drink w)ra and survive? we can't,so we drink W)TA

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks for the Black Queens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned broadcaster and media executive Nana Aba Anamoah had voiced out her frustrations with the Ministry of Youth and Sports' treatment of the Black Queens after reports of their unpaid bonuses surfaced online.

The ministry has intervened, saying all players have been given cheques with their bonuses paid. However, Nana Aba Anamoah insists that the ministry can't be trusted until the check clears in every payer's account.

