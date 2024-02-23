The ruling New Patriotic Party has released its list of members of the 2024 Sub Committee for arts, tourism, and culture

Featured on the list are Ghanaian actors Prince David Osei, Okyeame Kwame, and other influential persons in the entertainment industry

Ms Juliet Asante is the Chairperson, while Mr Akwasi Agyeman is the co-chair

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the complete list of members of its 2024 Manifesto Sub Committee for tourism, arts, and culture.

The complete list of members was announced on social media.

Okyeame Kwame and Bawumia in photos. Source: @okyeamekwame, @mbawumia

Source: Instagram

NPP Manifesto Committee on Tourism and Culture

The committee's composition is as follows: Ms Juliet Asante will be the Chairperson, while Mr Akwasi Agyeman will be the co-chair. The members include Hon Catherine Afeku, Dr Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof Issahaku Adam, Ms Claudia Lumor, Mr Prince David Osei, Nana Yaw Manteaw, Ms Yaa Pokua Baiden, Mr Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, Mr Festus Frimpong Gyebi, Mr Eric Owusu Akreso, Okyeame Kwame, Dr Ackah Kwame Nyamekye, and Radia Adama Saani. The committee's advisor is Hon Andrew Agyapa Mercer.

See the complete list below.

Okyeame Kwame was named a Member of NPP's Tourism and culture Manifesto Committee as the complete list was released. Photo: Joy Entertainment/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The committee shall thoroughly review the party's 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engage all relevant stakeholders to develop a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

The release of the manifesto committee comes as the NPP named its campaign team for the 2024 elections. Dan Botwe will be heading the vice president's Campaign Strategy team, whereas J A Kufour and Nana Akufo-Addo will be members of the Advisory Committee.

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, will head the Operations team and be assisted by Henry Nana Boakye.

Netizens react to the complete list

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Facebook users. See them below.

David Bedi asked:

Socrate Safo no dey inside?

Nana-KOFI Ntiamoah wrote:

Awurade, Ei Socrates and Mark Okraku

Edem Fui Avevor wrote:

Congrats to them all.

Nana Kofi added:

Like am not seeing well, but their names are not in. Or 2nd badge dey ❓❓❓

Okyeame Kwame Declares' Love-a-thon' As He Celebrates 15 Years Of Marriage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Okyeame Kwame declared a 'love-a-thon' as he celebrated his 15th marriage anniversary. The musician mentioned how much his wife meant to him and how much of an impact she has had on his life

He also shared some beautiful photos of himself and his lovely wife at the beach.

Source: YEN.com.gh