The premiere of Kyekyeku's debut movie as a producer came off on March 6 in Kumasi

The event saw top Kumawood stars in attendance, including his senior colleague, Dr Likee

In an interview after the show, Dr Likee gave his remarks about the movie and his protégé Kyekyeku

The announcement of Kyekyeku's 1957 movie, his debut project as a producer, made headlines online.

Kyekyeku received endless plaudits from his fans and senior Kumawood colleagues, including Vivian Jill, after they got a sneak peek of the new movie.

On March 6, Kyekyeku premiered in Kumasi to a full house with top stars in attendance.

Dr Likee and Kyekyeku Photo source: Instagram/officialkyekyeku

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee extols Kyekyeku

Dr Likee was among the star-studded cast selected for Kyekyeku's 1957 film and was present at the premiere with several other top stars, including Kalsoum Sinare, Vivian Jill and Bernice Asare, who recently lost her child.

Speaking during a post-event interview, Dr Likee beamed with pride as he reviewed Kyekyeku's milestone.

"Kyekyeku is my child. It's not just me but Papa Kumasi and others. And he has made me and all of us proud," Dr Likee said.

The esteemed comic actor also shot down rumours about his fall out with Kyekyeku, saying,

"The kids are many. I have several others like him under me. Talk of Opoku Billson and Co. But Kyekyeku is still my son, and I'm proud."

Netizens react to Dr Likee's remarks about Kyekyeku

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as fans hail Dr Likee for his astounding leadership in the Kumawood industry.

Godid said:

GRATITUDE IS A MUST

Ask of Melo exclaimed:

Ghana Don Jazzy ❤️

SAM’S LOUNGE added:

Dr.Likee is such a Blessing ❤️

Dr Likee speaks about his vision for Kumawood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had shared his vision for his Kumawood community and his efforts in support of those who don't make it as actors.

In an interview, Dr Likee disclosed that he usually pools funds from other actors like Kyekeku to finance people who don't make it as actors through a trade of their choice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh