Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku premiered his first movie as a producer on March 6 in Kumasi

Scores of fans thronged the cinema venue, filling the place even before he arrived

Reacting to the success of his first-ever movie, the actor expressed his profound gratitude to Ghanaians

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku took over the internet with the announcement of his new film, 1957.

The actor said it was his debut project as a producer in a recent interview, recounting the endless struggles he faced in creating the high-quality movie.

The highly anticipated film was finally premiered on March 6 in Kumasi.

Kyekyeku in disbelief Photo source: Instagram/officialKyekyeku

Source: Instagram

Kyekyeku talks about his success

Kyekyeku arrived at the show to meet a fully packed audience at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

YEN.com.gh gathers that the cinema was packed to the extent that more room had to be created to accommodate the growing crowd.

The success of Kyekyeku's 1957 movie has already received plaudits from some senior colleagues, including Vivian Jill and Dr Likee, who were all present at the venue.

In a video shared on TikTok, Kyekyeku expressed his gratitude towards Ghanaians.

"Believe. That's the word. We made it, bro. This is history. God bless Ghana. I love all my fans," Kyekeku said.

At the premiere, the actor also shared his plans to continue feeding fans with top-notch productions at least once every year.

Fans react to Kyekyeku's success with 1957

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they hailed Kyekyeku for a successful movie premiere.

KASS KHALID✰♉️ said:

The love and feeling is different when the circle is full of loyal souls

Zara_Ba_Billion wrote:

I didn’t get chance to watch the movie because the place was crowded but I didn’t waste my money buying the tickets for my friends and I

PaYoBeTtY‍♀️ remarked:

Back to back to back to Kyekyeku

Black added:

fear kyekyeku he is the future of ghana movie

Dr LIkee extols Kyekyeku after his premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee, who is credited as Kyekeu's handler in the film industry, had shared positive remarks about his film.

Dr Likee said he was proud of Kyekyeu as his father figure and also dispelled rumours about him falling out with the young producer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh