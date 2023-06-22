Actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson made her first appearance on June 21, 2023, after her memoir went viral, and she shared how sales are doing on the market

In an exclusive interview on TV3, she revealed that the book sold out in 30 minutes when it was made available at the University of Ghana Bookshop

Many people were of the view that they were surprised that Ghanaians love to read, while others hoped she was doing okay

Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson has shared how her recently launched memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, has been faring on the market since its release.

Yvonne Nelson at her book signing. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana @ynbooksandtours

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson speaks for the first time after explosive memoir

In an exclusive interview on TV3, filmmaker Yvonne Nelson noted that her book is selling fast.

She added that she is glad that many people are reading, and thanks to her book, she has realised that people love to read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I am happy everyone is reading my book," she admitted in the interview.

Sharing details about the sale of the book, she disclosed that it sold out in 30 minutes at the University of Ghana Bookshop.

She explained that when the book was made available on Monday, June 19, 2023, people rushed in to grab their copies.

Below is a video of Yvonne Nelson speaking for the first time after her explosive memoir went viral.

Ghanaians react to Yvonne Nelson's revelation on book sales

Many people were of the view that Ghanaians only bought the book because of what they had read in the media and on social media.

They added that they were surprised that all of a sudden Ghanaians love to read as book sales skyrocket.

Others also hoped that she was doing okay since some people did not receive the stories in the book well.

baaba_essandoh remarked:

I love her response to the questions “I’m happy everyone is reading”

iamniiabbeyy said:

Yvonne is very very smart her answers are everything!!

seddyguy opined:

Ghanaians don't like reading, but because of "kokonsa"......we're happy everyone is reading

harriet_ahiabu opined:

I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON ,hmmm I hope people understood what the actual meaning of the title is (the book u are ready is nt her)smart n very deep of her.✌️❤️

iamrukky_mumin said:

I pray this lady is okay ♥️

nanaquarhblinkd remarked:

The underline word is ""everyone is what??? ""Reading' I love love YN

florentjayb stated:

They ain't reading.. They're just interested in the details of what transpired between you and Sarkodie

mandellamontana commented:

If this thing was written or done in America/any European country, @yvonnenelsongh , would be applauded. She's not tarnishing anybody's image or hers. She is just narrating her own life story, her ups and downs, mistakes and successes. Get to understand the point she is coming from. Ghanaians

Yvonne Nelson makes first public appearance

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson made her first public appearance after the stories in her memoir took over the internet.

She met her fans at the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall and she signed their copies of the memoir and took pictures with them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh