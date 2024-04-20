Kwadwo Sheldon has responded to Lil Win after the latter banned him from attending his movie premiere

The YouTuber called the bluff of Lil Win and vowed to be at the venue on the said date of the premiere

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post shared diverse views on the comments made by Kwadwo Sheldon

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has called the bluff of Ghanaian actor Kwdwo Nkansah Lil Win after the latter warned him not to attend his upcoming movie premiere.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Kingdom FM's Facebook page, Kwdwo Sheldon, who was speaking in an interview, downplayed the warning issued by the actor.

Kwadwo Sheldon calls the bluff of Lil Win Photo credit: @Kwadwo Sheldon @Lil Win/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He vowed to show up at the movie premiere venue, adding that the actor could not do anything about it.

"You cannot beat me. There is nothing you can do. Also, I will be attending your movie premiere," he said with a serious look."

Kwadwo Sheldon also expressed astonishment over why Lil Win has taken issue with him simply because he shared his opinion on his upcoming movie.

Lil Win's much-anticipated movie, "A Country Called Ghana," will premiere at the National Theatre on May 17, 2024.

Watch the video below of Kwadwo Sheldon's rant

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions on Kwadwo Sheldon's comment.

Oheneba Nana Adu commented:

You could have called him you also called him on phone and tell him this?

Narh Paul Daniel stated:

He should cmft. There is vast difference between criticism and ruining

Kobby Black reacted:

When will u guys kno this is the new way of blogging and uplifting someone’s work or product?

Christian Norman added:

I fully agree with kwadwo sheldon.The movie is wack.The Nigerian actors cant act!!!Lilwin choose to use Nigerian actors so the movie can be shown on netflix!!!This is the low level thinking and reasoning of lilwin.

Nigerian content creator hails Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Mr Anything Eatable has praised Lil Win for producing a beautiful movie called A Country Called Ghana.

In a TikTok video, he applauded Lil Win and noted that A Country Called Ghana will be one of the biggest movies in Africa.

He added that many people, including him, are eagerly awaiting the movie's premiere so they can watch it.

Source: YEN.com.gh