Actress and video vixen Akuapem Poloo was caught red-handed dining with her supposed lover hours before the allocated time for Muslims to break their fast

In the video, the actress was unhappy that the fan was recording her and her suspected lover without their consent

Many people were unhappy with the fan's actions as they urged him to be respectful of other's privacy

A fan caught actress Akuapem Poloo red-handed dining with a suspected lover during the Ramadan fasting period.

Akuapem Poloo and her suspected lover. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa and @akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo was caught eating hours before Ramadan breaking fast time

Akuapem Poloo changed religions from Christianity to Islam and made that announcement on her Instagram page on August 9, 2022.

As such, she had been wearing the hijab and wearing outfits custom to the religion as well as engaging in their practices.

In the video, the fan acknowledged that Akuapem Poloo was a celebrity who needed to be brought to book for violating the rules of the Ramadan fasting period.

The fans called her out and told her it was wrong to be seated at a restaurant with her supposed lover dining and making love during this holy period.

Reacting to the video in the comments, Akuapem Poloo said:

Lol very funny oo so this guy truly gave this out really ‍♀️

Video of a fan recording Akuapem Poloo eating hours before the allocated time for Muslims to break their fast.

Reactions as video of Akuapem Poloo and her suspected lover surfaced

Many people were of the opinion that the video was staged, while others stated that Akuapem Poloo wanted to use the opportunity to introduce her supposed lover to the world.

loretta_adjei_ said:

Why do I feel it looked staged

don45_klodn said:

U be jon paaa...can't she have her privacy..? You are lucky..if it happens to be different person u will get the beatings of your life...

timmykmacnicol said:

Some guys are very funny and mean, like what type of behaviour is this can't someone have privacy again?

kwesiokawa said:

My goodness, people will still fall for this polo is just too smart she knows how to get the attention of some Ghanaians

able_god_of_muba said:

This is scripted. There's nothing Poloo can't do for attention

alpha_omega_007 said:

Their faces even show it's just a skit.. poloo wants to trend

Curvy policewoman buys Akuapem Poloo's honey, her friendliness melts hearts

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo delivered honey to a police officer who was controlling traffic.

The officer welcomed the actress with open arms as they hugged and conversed amicably in the video. The video warmed the hearts of many of her fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh