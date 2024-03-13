A bride took to social media to lament about how a tailor ruined the dresses of her nine bridesmaids two days before her wedding

She showed the style she wanted and the final product of the dresses the tailor delivered to her from Accra to Kumasi, where her wedding was held

The post sparked debate on social media from people

A bride took to social media to lament about the incompetence of an Accra-based seamstress who failed to replicate an outfit for nine of her bridesmaids.

Lady recounts an unfortunate situation on her wedding day

In a viral video of what I ordered versus what I got, the lady displayed the style she wanted for the nine of her bridesmaids to rock on her wedding day. However, one thing she wanted differently was that the dress should come without a cut.

Finally revealing the final product of the outfit made, she expressed disappointment in the seamstress' craft.

"If I don't laugh, I'll actually cry," she said.

Sharing details of the tailor, she said that she was based in Accra and that her ceremony was taking place in Kumasi.

Due to delays from the seamstress' end, she ended up flying the clothes from Accra to Kumasi two days ahead of the wedding ceremony.

"She delayed getting them to us while we were still in Accra," the bride revealed.

Below is a video of a lady narrating how a seamstress ruined the gowns of her nine bridesmaids.

Reactions as lady gets wrong outfits for bridesmaids two days before wedding day

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from people:

sarahhoteng said:

Mind you this got nothing to do with body type

barbie_doll_priscy said:

9 of this dresses and u ain’t crying

iamspencergh said:

Get same body before ordering

kwaku_holiday said:

The form just doesn’t match the dress

gifty.debrah said:

Know your body shape oooo tommmm

adepabiinkoom said:

Naast tym order Shape

ariesfirst_child said:

It’s the shape not the dress

sistaafia_2 said:

Mo kyerɛ mo ho dodo .. am sorry baes

sweetnessaku said:

You didn't order shapes.

