Actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo delivered honey to a police officer who was controlling traffic

The officer welcomed the actress with open arms as they hugged and conversed amicably in the video

The video warmed the hearts of many of Poloo's fans

A beautiful video of Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo selling honey to a Ghanaian female police officer on duty has warmed many hearts.

Akuapem Poloo and a police officer. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

Adorable video as Akuapem Poloo sold honey to a police officer

In the video, the police officer was at post controlling the flow of traffic when Akuapem Poloo surprised her.

The officer was filled with joy the moment she saw the actress such that she gave her a warm hug. She then reached out for money from a pocket in her vest to pay Poloo for her service.

Poloo was also excited to see the officer such that she shouted in the video:

"Guys, you see my sweet sister. She is going to try my honey."

They exchanged pleasantries, and the curvy police officer went back to her post.

Below is a video of Akuapem Poloo delivering the honey to the policewoman on the street.

Reactions as Akuapem Poloo sold honey to a policewoman

Many people talked about their admiration of how hardworking Akuapem Poloo is when it comes to selling honey from her business.

Others also talked about the policewoman being friendly and welcoming to the socialite.

klerinmontana said:

Big sister and her business don’t go there

mays_giant said:

So you refused to twerk for the policewoman, my poloo. God bless your hustle hun

small_dady_30 said:

She paid with the chobo she took

klerinmontana said:

The hustle is real

jaydencreatives_ said:

Selxy polooo Aww God bless your hustle ❤️

don_honey1 said:

Sweet soul ❤️

truariesdav said:

Nice one Poloo God bless you

gaiseyeliz900 said:

God bless your hustle Poloo ✊❤

Akuapem Poloo's cute baby photo caused a stir

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Akuapem Poloo shared a childhood picture of herself and made a collage with a current picture, which got many of her fans talking about her growth and beauty.

In the caption, she shared an adorable conversation she had with her mother about her childhood.

The post got many people talking about the outfit she wore in her childhood photo and how it related to how she dresses as an adult.

Source: YEN.com.gh