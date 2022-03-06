Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun, doesn’t joke around with her role as an older sibling to the music superstar

Sharon was among those who flew down to London for the singer’s O2 Arena concert and she made sure God was involved in the picture before he hit the stage

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, shared a video showing the moment Sharon led prayers backstage alongside the singer and other members of his crew

Nigerian singer Davido isn’t one to show off his religious side but over time many have come to realize that his elder sister, Sharon Ademefun, doesn’t joke with her spiritual life.

The doting sister was among those who attended his O2 Arena show and she made sure everything was committed to the hands of God before her brother stepped out to thousands of fans waiting for him.

Davido's elder sister leads prayers backstage before he stormed the stage. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Davido’s friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, filmed a video backstage while Sharon brought the team together and led them in prayers.

Sharon laid hands on her brother as she uttered heartfelt words of prayers for him and other artistes who would be joining him for the night.

Everyone present rendered ‘amen’ to her prayers before they exchanged hugs with the main actor of the night.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions pour in for Davido

goodgirl_bdo said:

"One thing I love about Davido and His family ❤️❤️❤️ Too supportive."

hisjayboy said:

"Amen...Dem dey pray u dey do fresh boy, baba close eye small na ❤️."

mhizsarah_ said:

"It's our prayer warrior don show for me ."

akinyodeirewole said:

"This is impressive, the G factor can't be underrated..."

sere_sere24 said:

"Aunty Sharon always supporting with prayers! Correct big sister."

