From the pictures King Promise shared on his Instagram feed, they were spotted standing in front of a store, and others showed a bar and restaurant spot

Many people talked about Omah Lay's sneakers, while others expected them to work on a song together

Ghanaian singer King Promise and Nigerian singer Omah Lay were spotted hanging out in London, United Kingdom.

King Promise and Omah Lay in London. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay and King Promise hang out in London

In the photos shared on King Promise's Instagram page, the two were captured posing in front of a store.

Omah Lay was dressed in all-white, while King Promise was dressed in all-black.

In another slide, the 'Oh Yeah' hitmaker showed that they went for drinks as he showed a collection of drinks on a shelf behind a bar.

Below is a carousel post that King Promise shared on Instagram after meeting Omah Lay in London.

Ghanaians react to seeing King Promise and Omah lay together

Many fans urged the two musicians to prepare a song for them as they anticipated that it would be a banger.

Others were confused that Omah Lay was rather wearing a pair of sneakers with huge soles, which King Promise is known for wearing.

See selected comments from social media users below:

hamadagyeba commented:

Have they swapped shoes or something

justy_brobb said:

Why Omah lay dey wear your shoe

nana_adjoa_bentum remarked:

You guys should cook something together ❤️❤️❤️❤️

tonnero1 remarked:

Big shoe boys... Promise wey your akpula

3phya_kookie said:

This one that u r with handsome Omah lay de333 I see something good cooking

yxnggxd8 stated:

I dey smell some banga cooking

iwaltz said:

I smell a huge banger❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love me some omahlay and Promise

