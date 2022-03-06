Stonebwoy was on hand to support Nigerian musician Davido at his concert at the 02 Arena in London on Saturday, March 5

After their energetic performance, Davido got the crowd to celebrate Stonebwoy who had turned 34 years old on the same day

Videos from Stonewoy's appearance and performance at Davido's packed-to-capacity concert have surfaced online

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy gave a good account of himself as he performed at Davido's concert at the 02 Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, joined the Nigerian superstar on stage to entertain the packed-to-capacity crowd. They performed Stonebwoy's Activate.

Stonebwoy delivered a fine performance with Davido at the 02 Arena Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @sammykaymedia

Stonebwoy's performance with Davido and birthday shoutout

In a video from the concert which has been shared on Instagram page @sammykaymedia, Stonebwoy is seen dressed in an all-white outfit. Davido had a similar style.

After delivering his performance, Davido used the opportunity to celebrate him on stage with the crowd.

Stonebwoy turned 34 years old on Saturday and the concert happened to some sort of climax for his birthday celebration.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy arrives at Davido's concert with his wife

Ahead of his performance, Stonebwoy had been spotted arriving at backstage of the 02 Arena to prepare.

The video shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa showed Stonebwoy in the company of his wife, Dr Louisa, and other crew members.

Stonebwoy and his crew were in high spirits and it is no wonder he was able to thrill the crowd at the concert.

