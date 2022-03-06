Davido’s much-anticipated O2 Arena show finally went down on Saturday, March 5, and the hall was packed full with many who came to have a good time

The 30BG crooner made a spectacular entrance at the arena that saw him showing up on the stage inside a cage

Interestingly, the singer’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, also had a huge part to play for the night as he opened the show for Davido

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido is currently being praised on social media after putting up a spectacular show at his much-anticipated O2 Arena concert.

The sold-out concert went down on Saturday, March 5, and thousands of Nigerians in diaspora among other UK citizens trooped to the arena to watch the 30BG crooner in action.

Davido performs at the O2 Arena. Photo: Jospeh Okpako

The night had a lot of side attractions but fans couldn’t shake off the exhilarating feeling from watching the singer make a grand entrance on stage.

Davido was in a square-shaped LCD stage that had psychedelic displays before finally revealing him in his full Dolce and Gabbana outfit.

The singer kicked off the show with his 2016 hit song, Skelewu.

Watch the video below:

Isreal DMW opens the show with chants, rings bell

Recall that some weeks ago it was reported that Davido shared a conversation with his aide, Isreal DMW, who had begged to open his O2 Arena show.

Isreal had also sent a video of his rehearsal to the singer showing how he intends to usher him to the stage.

Well, the controversial aide got his shine for the night as he had the rare opportunity of opening the show.

Isreal donned a white outfit and made several chants dedicated to his boss. He equally had a bell at hand which was rung at intervals.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

temilayo_abodunrin said:

"You just gotta love OBO ❤️❤️❤️ wow this it for me. Awesome."

stanleyaguzie said:

"@davido is the best human anyone should identify with, he wants everyone around him to be happy, live their life and have fun. I just love this and love Davido more."

ayomidate said:

"Best thing you will see today."

bobby_yung_m said:

"I just Dey smile anyhow , Isreal don touch down o2 before some artists Sef."

iamosaren said:

"Israel DMW don perform for O2 before some artist. This life no balance."

yomicasual said:

"DAVID!!!!! God bless you bro."

Videos of Stonebwoy's powerful performance with Davido at 02 Arena drop

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy was on hand to support Nigerian musician Davido at his concert at the 02 Arena in London on Saturday, March 5.

After their energetic performance, Davido got the crowd to celebrate Stonebwoy who had turned 34 years old on the same day.

Videos from Stonewoy's appearance and performance at Davido's packed-to-capacity concert have surfaced online.

