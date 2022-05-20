South Korean K-pop star, Kwon Eun Bi has expressed interest in visiting Ghana and two other countries on the African continent

The 'Speed of Love' hitmaker was on YFM's Pop Central where she spoke about her recent project, 'Colors' which was released on April 4 this year

She spoke about the six-song album and what inspired the songs on her second album, 'Colors'.

In an interview on Pop Central on YFM, she told host, Winston Michaels that aside Ghana, Nigeria and Morocco are the two other countries on the African continent she would like to visit.

Kwon Eun Bi, Photo Source: Silver Rain

Source: Instagram

The budding musician released her new project on April 4, 2022. The project which is a second mini-album of hers boasts of various genres such as; Jazz-based ballad and a luxurious three beat R&B blues song, UK Garage and R&B.

The album entitled, 'Color' consists of six songs including; 'Of', 'Colors', 'Magnetic', 'The Color of Light', Glitch' and 'Speed of Love'.

She revealed that she drew inspiration from fans while putting together 'Speed of Love'.

While putting together the album, she revealed that she had to voice train intensively in order to show off her vocals.

She further stated that the choreography for 'Glitch' is complicated since it involves the tutting dance style.

About Kwon Eun Bi

Kwon Eun Bi is a South Korean singer and songwriter. In 2018, she debut as a member and leader of the all female music group, lzOne.

Following the disbandment of the girl group, she debuted as a solo artiste and released her first album on August 24, 2021.

She currently majors in Entertainment in Broadcasting K-Pop at the Institute of Media and Arts in South Korea.

