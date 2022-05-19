Black Sherif has dropped visuals to his much-anticipated hit song, 'Kwaku The Traveller'

The video which dropped less than an hour ago has over 40,000 views and counting on the rapper's official YouTube channel, Black Sherif Musi c

c Trending number one on Twitter, fans and music lovers across the globe are sharing their views on the visuals of the song

Budding Ghanaian rapper and singer, Black Sherif is in the news and topping trends today after releasing the much-anticipated visuals to his hit song, 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

The captivating visuals were released on May 19, 2022, and it vividly portrays various phases in the young artiste's musical journey in various scenes.

The video was directed and produced by renowned Ghanaian filmmaker, David Nicolsey.

Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller Charts No.1 In 8 Music Platforms in Nigeria, 2 Worldwide

Black Sherif has gained massive prominence in faraway Nigeria with his latest project.

The First Sermon hitmaker made waves in Ghana with the release of his Kwaku The Traveller song which is currently trending everywhere which is topping many charts.

The young musician's song crossed over to Nigeria and is doing marvellously well after Ghana's 'arch-rivals' accepted it wholeheartedly and decided to make it trend.

In recent reports coming in from Nigeria, Black Sherif's instant hit song has topped eight out of ten music charts based on the streaming platform.

According to a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of bizzleosikoya, Black Sherif's new song was No.1 on music platforms in Nigeria including Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, Boomplay, Shazam, Spotify, Audiomack and one other platform.

This is believed to have been put together by turntablecharts.com.

As if that was not enough, the 20-year-old musician's song made appearances on 2 other worldwide platforms. Kwaku The Traveller came in at No.5 in the US afrobeats song of the week chart and also took the 12th spot in Top Trailer Songs Global.

Fans react to visuals of 'Kwaku The Traveller'

WODE MAYA:

It’s finally here & the visuals are mad! Like if you love black Sherif

Amazing TV:

Ghana Music Changer Thank you for dropping it for us We love it ❤

Black Music Entertainment:

The await is finally over. It was worth waiting for. Blacko will reign forever Dope video ❤️

Awurama Bliss:

I love the concept of the video!!!! Creativity and mad visuals

Lorah Kay Music:

I literally got chills while watching this.

Makafui Baeta:

This is amazing. I love the visual and everything. Blacko to the world

SKT In Focus:

Captivating, a great display of artistic visuals and Blacko Black Sherif is here to stay. Ghana music to the world

@Trapboii_:

The understanding of the video be wild #kwakuTheTraveller

@Mr_Ceyram:

The concept of #kwakuTheTraveller be blacko at a press conference, they ask about his past, he started reminiscing on his past. Living lavishly with a life of crime till he was caught.

@IzzatElKhawaja:

Blacko always understands the assignment! #kwakuTheTraveller

@AnnanPerry:

#kwakuTheTraveller video is dope wati!!!

@NebaSark:

Big ups to the video director who shot #kwakuTheTraveller music video. Bro ghana our directors some dey force waaa.

@Aboa_Banku1:

I actually didnt expect that Storyline from #kwakuTheTraveller Video. I was taken by surprise

Fans Push For Collab After Black Sherif Met Kendrick Lamar At Album Party

Thriving Ghanaian rapper and singer, Black Sherif met American-based rapper, Kendrick Lamar in Ghana and fans are already pushing for the two to collaborate on a song.

The two bumped into each other at Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' album party, which was a private event held here in Accra on May 14, 2022.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif is seen passing through Kendrick Lamar's cabana. They shake hands and have a bro handshake hug, while having a chitchat. Loud music was being played in the background, it's not certain what the conversation was about.

Videos and pictures of the two meeting for the first time has been trending on social media with some pushing for a collab.

