American rapper, Kendrick Lamar will be dropping the documentary containing his stay in Ghana in the coming week

Renowned music platform, Spotify made the announcement on their officially verified twitter page

The announcement has gotten many fans excited, especially Ghanaians since the documentary was shot in the capital city, Accra

Multiple Award-winning American rapper, Kendrick Lamar is set to release the documentary which he shot in Ghana for his newly released album in the coming week.

Sharing the news on their Twitter page, Spotify announced the release of the much anticipated documentary.

In a tweet, they said:

A day in Accra, Ghana with @kendricklamar. Coming next week

From the video snippet, Kendrick Lamar is seen hanging out with some Ghanaians at the beach. He also shared some moments with some skaters at the Freedom Park, as well as taking over some streets of Accra.

In the shared video, he talked about his experience in Ghana, saying:

First time in Ghana. I couldn't even tell you what day it is. I'm just being in the moment. This life shi*t, it's all about an experience. And everybody got they own different experience.

Fans wait in anticipation for the video which showcases Kendrick's moments in Ghana

@presidentttttt1:

This is a big W for Ghana!

@MOphicial7:

Ghana to d world

@MargauxRosset:

A day in #Accra with @kendricklamar #africaisrising ♥️

@jaminque:

Can’t wait!!!

@am_hinson56:

Can’t wait to watch this documentary!

@FlamezKhobby:

Wooow a Great Master piece.

@beyondthereturn:

@kendricklamar documentary on his visit to #Ghana will be released next week. We're excited to see his experiences on film.#beyondthereturn #Africa #backtoafrica #kendricklamar

