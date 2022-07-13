Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, A.B. Crentsil, was one of the veteran musicians in the Ghanaian music industry

He released some of the biggest tunes and timeless songs in the history of Ghanaian music

This piece contains 5 songs of the legendary highlife musician which Ghanaians would remember him for

He produced some of the biggest songs which are still played on the airwaves, and on tv, not forgetting at parties, concerts and various events.

A.B. Crentsil

His passing has hit many Ghanaians both locally and internationally. However, YEN.com.gh would like to remind Ghanaians of some of the songs they would always remember about the 'Ye Wo Adze A Oye' hitmaker.

1. I Go Pay You Tomorrow

This song is on the 'A. B Crentsil, Vol. 1' album and it talks about financial struggles of a man who is the breadwinner of the house.

He talks about forgetting his problems and how alcohol was an antidote in forgetting his problems that came with owing his creditors.

2. Moses

The song was on the 'Sweet Talks'` album of the legendary Ghanaian highlife musician. It was released in the year 2000.

The song talks about a personal moment he shared with his lover and it highlights all the escapades which transpired between them.

3. Ye Wo Adze A Oye

'Ye Wo Adze A Oye' is a song that highlights the phenomenal structures and resources in the various parts of Ghana. The song also talks about all the 10 regions in Ghana at the time and what each region is known for.

A.B. Crenstil acknowledged in the song that Ghana definitely has a rich culture and rich natural resources, thus making the country wealthy.

4. Juliana

Juliana is a love song. It talks about Juliana, the alleged lover of A.B Crenstil whom he was trying to woo. He talks about the striking features of beautiful Juliana.

The song was released in 2000 and it was part of the 'Sweet Talks' album of the legendary Ghanaian highlife musician.

Till date, this song is played on the airways and at shows as well as television programs because of the relatable nature of the song.

5. Adam & Eve

The song was part of A.B. Crentsil's album titled, 'The Classics'. It was released in 2001 and it was a massive hit in those days.

AB Crentsil: Legendary Ghanaian Highlife Musician Passes On

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, who was known in showbiz as AB Crentsil has passed on at the age of 79.

The death of the celebrated musician was confirmed by sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah who is popularly known as Fredyma. He confirmed the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a Facebook post.

Loads of tributed continue to pour in for the late composer.

