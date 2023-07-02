Beautiful film star and presenter Nana Ama McBrown attended the funeral of the mum of music producer Kaywa on Saturday, July 1

The Onua TV star donned an all-black outfit for the burial, but some online viewers observed that she showed too much cleavage

The video of the actress dancing and performing with singers Piesie Esther and Wendy Shay also had fans raving over her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown showed skin with her choice of sartorial selection to mourn with Kaywa as the music producer laid his mum to rest on Saturday, July 1.

The acclaimed film star and presenter sported an all-black outfit to attend the funeral, where she was spotted on the dance floor with the gospel singer Piesie Esther.

Nana Ama McBrown spotted at the funeral of the mum of Kaywa Beatz. Photo credit: piesieesther.

Source: Instagram

McBrown performs with Piesie Esther

The bubbly actress couldn't hold herself from singing and dancing along with the gospel singer at the funeral of Kaywa's mum.

In a video chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown, at a point, sprayed cash on Piesie Esther during the singer's performance. The pair later performed with singer Wendy Shay at the funeral.

The CEO of Highly Spiritual, born David Kwadwo Kyei, announced the death of his mother on Friday, March 31. He revealed that she died on his birthday, said Myjoyonline.com.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Nana Ama McBrown

While fans loved that the film star showed up to support Kaywa Beatz, her wardrobe choice drew attention on social media.

EvelynAdrew asked:

But why are you showing what is meant for your husband? Ah.

Ms_edudzi asked:

Likely seriously at the funeral too?

Bridget.success gushed:

Wow, Wendy Shay.

Yaamaame said:

Wow, I love it when you support each other.

Feliciamensah672 reacted:

This song is so touching, but it doesn't fit the funeral.

Patdoe49 mentioned:

You both look gorgeous. Amen and Amen.

Aggies_polish_pod mentioned:

@iamamamcbrown Woy3 guy ruff .

SarahDee said:

Eii, you showed too much, Nana.

Nana Ama McBrown dances to "Terminator"

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian movie star Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her curvy figure by sharing a video of herself dancing in an eye-catching ensemble.

The renowned entertainer posted the clip on TikTok, where she is seen dancing to "Terminator," a song by award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise.

The enthralling clip highlights her alluring stature in the outfit as she danced to the vibey track.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh