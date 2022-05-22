Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer who is often cited as one of the most influential rappers of his generation, has caused a stir in Ghana.

In a photo that is fast going viral on social media, the American rapper who has won 161 awards from 399 nominations, including 14 Grammy Awards, was seen drinking sachet water on the streets of Ghana's capital, Accra.

Many Ghanaians have been surprised especially because most local celebrities avoid being seen behaving 'too local' like the average Ghanaian and they expected an internationally recognized artist like Kendrick to behave even classier.

American Rapper, Kendrick Lamar In Ghana. Photo Source: @Spotify

Source: Twitter

Reactions from social media users

Below were some thoughts shared in the comment section by Ghanaians who could not come to terms with the fact that Kendrick was seen living like an everyday Ghanaian.

@Onasto_2 said:

When Sark was struggling for his money where were you. It is his money and what he chooses to do with it is none of your business.

@thekobinasam indicated:

What stops you from making money and helping all the poor people in Tema?.. dont even spend a penny on yourself. allow people to enjoy their hard earned money... when he was struggling who came to his aid?...

@benbenaqua mentioned:

When a Ghanaian starts getting money, they say they only drink bottled water because it's healthier, look at Kendrick Lamar drinking sachet water

@Founda__ stated:

I always thought Sarkodie was stingy till I met Kendrick Lamar. Man has been in the same outfit for over a week and he won’t even buy bottle water.

See the post below

Why Kendrick Lamar came to Ghana

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana disclosed that American rapper, Kendrick Lamar is in the country shooting a documentary for his new album.

The album entitled, 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' was released at midnight on May 13.

