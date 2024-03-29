Charterhouse, the organiser of the annual Ghana Music Awards, has released the nominees for this year's edition

King Paluta, the Y'ahitte hitmaker, got recognised by the scheme for the first time

DJ Slim couldn't hide his emotions as he recounted King Paluta's rise to fame

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has made it to the Ghana Music Awards for the first time in his career.

He was announced as part of the tall list of deserving Ghanaian artistes unveiled by Charterhouse as nominees for the 25th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

King Paluta's nods excited scores of fans and industry insiders, including DJ Slim, who took to social media to hail the artiste.

King Paluta earns nods at the TGMAs

Kumasi-based artiste King Paluta has had an unmissable impact in the year under review for this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The artiste recently opened up on his dream to become the New Artiste Of The Year after an impressive stint this year.

On March 28, King Paluta was announced as a contender for the New Artiste Of The Year in addition to three other categories, including the Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste Of The Year, Best Collaboration Of The Year, and Best Hiplife Song.

King Paluta's strides impressed renowned DJ and radio presenter DJ Slim who took to social media to recount the artiste's journey.

"If you’re feeling down today … just know that @KingPalutaMusic has been doing music for as long as I’ve been a DJ. What I admire about this man is his tenacity … over 15 years being an “underground artist “ no be joke. Asuo .. I’m so proud of you , to me and a couple of pple that know YOU ARE A SUCCESS STORY, " DJ Slim hailed King Paluta for his strides at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Berla Mundi confesses her love for King Paluta's songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned broadcaster and host of TV3's New Day show, Berla Mundi, opened up about how much she loved King Paluta's songs.

This comes after her colleague Cookie Tee told her about King Paluta's journey as an artiste.

