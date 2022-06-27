Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste, Mzvee has revealed that she has been getting an unbearable amount of pressure from her mother to get married

She shared that her mother has been reminding her of the promise she made to her about getting married in her 20s

However, that didn't happen as the 'Natural Girl' hitmaker turned 30 on June 23, 2022, and celebrated 10 years in the music industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Songstress Mzvee has revealed that she has been under pressure from family and fans to officially tie the knot.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, she disclosed that her mother subsequently reminds her of a promise she made to her about her getting married in her 20s.

MzVee. Photo Source: @mzveegh

Source: Instagram

However, on June 23, 2022, the reggae-dancehall singer turned 30 and she celebrated it by releasing an album, '10 Thirty' while marking 10 years in the music scene. The album features musicians like Stonebwoy, Yemi Alade, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata, Tiwa Savage and others.

According to MzVee, she gets worried about not settling down yet, she said,

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

“I never knew it will get to this point where when I post a picture, someone can comment, ‘you, be there, don’t go and get married.’ So, it’s not pressure from the fans or people on social media alone but even personally, that unconscious pressure that I never thought I will have.

Even though she has turned 30 and the pressure from her mother seems unbearable, she further explained that,

“My mum once in a while will call and say ‘it is your turn’ because all my sisters have…’you told me 27 now you are 28.’ Then the next day she says ‘you told me 28, now you are 29’. So I won’t lie; I get worried, but it is there, just that it is not that big,” she said.

MzVee Reveals She Was Told She Wouldn't Succeed Because Of Her Outlook

Afropop and dancehall singer MzVee has recounted several occasions when people, especially those in the music business doubted her musical journey.

During the album listening session of her '10 Thirty' album, she shared that some music stakeholders told her she would not succeed because she looked like a gospel musician.

She noted that her 10-year longevity in the music industry has all been because she stayed true to herself and her career. The 'Coming Home' hitmaker hinted that she had to take time off from making music but was thrilled to have made a massive comeback.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh