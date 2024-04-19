Ghanaian musician Irene Logan is set to get married to the love of her life after videos from her bridal shower surfaced online

It was a surprise bridal shower that her friends and her partner pulled on her ahead of the wedding

Many people congratulated her, while others gushed over the plush bridal shower

Liberian-Ghanaian singer and songwriter Irene Logan is set to tie the knot with her partner after videos from her plush bridal shower surfaced on social media.

Photos from the plush bridal shower of Irene Logan. Image Credit: @essydelevents

Source: Instagram

Irene Logan to get hitched to partner

Irene Logan's partner, Joey, and her friends surprised her with a bridal shower ahead of her wedding.

In one of the videos, the moment she arrived at the venue with her fiance, her friends shouted surprise as she acted surprised.

The dress code was white. The Runaway hitmaker rocked a sleeveless loose white lace dress. To style her look, she carried a metallic silver clutch.

Her makeup was natural, as it matched her skin tone perfectly. Irene, who was the winner of the first edition of Stars of the Future in 2006, looked ethereal as she let her bone-straight wig hang loose across her back.

During the event, her friends draped a silk sash across her chest, with "Bride To Be" written on it. They also placed a tiara with "Bride" written on its crown, and they styled her with a short veil known as a birdcage.

Below is a video of Irene Logan cutting the cake at her plush bridal shower.

Reactions to the videos from Irene Logan's bridal shower

Many people congratulated Irene Logan, while others talked about how the videos from the bridal shower melted their hearts. Others also talked about the fact that they have been fans of hers since Stars of the Future and during her time in the music group Irene and Jane.

Below are the lovely reactions from people:

annanmonney said:

Glory to God ❤️

patience_wiredu said:

Joey spoilt the surprise

matildaboateng81 said:

I keep smiling like I know thembut I’m so happy for her. Now lemme go and see my patients ‍♀️‍♀️before I start to fantacize

abena_mbappe said:

Congratulations to Irene! I’ve loved her since Stars of the Future and Irene and Jane fame❤️

sandra_boakye_duah said:

Congratulations woman of God❤️❤️

maame_serwah_p said:

Congratulations Irene

_jedua said:

Aww congratulations ❤️❤️

lookuniquecollections said:

Congratulations Irene

Below are more videos from the plush bridal shower of Irene Logan.

Lady's bridal shower turns into hot prayer ground

YEN.com.gh reported that a heartwarming video capturing the transformation of a bridal shower into a heartfelt prayer session rapidly gained traction online.

The footage showcased several women kneeling and assuming various positions, fervently speaking in tongues during the passionate prayer gathering.

The video, shared on Instagram by The Priesthood TV, sparked a multitude of reactions and comments from viewers.

Source: YEN.com.gh