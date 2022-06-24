Popular Afropop and dancehall singer MzVee has recalled several moments when people in the music industry doubted her musical journey

During the album listening session of her '10 Thirty' album, she shared that some told her she looked like a gospel artiste and that would hinder her progress

The 'Natural Girl' hitmaker released her much anticipated album '10 Thirty' on June 24, 2022, on all streaming platforms

Afropop and dancehall singer MzVee has recounted several occasions when people, especially those in the music business doubted her musical journey.

During the album listening session of her '10 Thirty' album, she shared that some music stakeholders told her she would not succeed because she looked like a gospel musician.

She noted that her 10-year longevity in the music industry has all been because she stayed true to herself and her career.

“Throughout my career, I have had people tell me to change a little bit. I have sat in offices with big industry stakeholders who told me I wouldn’t succeed in the industry because I looked like a gospel musician.”

The 'Coming Home' hitmaker hinted that she had to take time off from making music but was thrilled to have made a massive comeback.

MzVee's album, '10 Thirty' was released on June 24, 2022, and it features; Tiwa Savage, Bella Shmurda, Yemi Alade, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Kwesi Arthur and Tanzanian superstar, Harmonize.

The album celebrates 10 years of being in the Ghanaian music industry. The songs share her struggles, as well as the successes of her musical journey.

