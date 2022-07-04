Ghanaian singer, Wiyaala, has been invited to join the prestigious Recording Academy/ GRAMMYs

The singer who blends English with her native language Sissala and Waala in her songs joins the 2022 member class, Music's Bold New Generation, of the GRAMMYs

Wiyaala took to her Twitter page to share the great news, and many are sharing in her excitement and encouraging her to go for the GRAMMYs

Ghanaian singer, Wiyaala, has been invited to be a member of the renowned Recording Academy / GRAMMYs.

Wiyaala joins over 2,700+ music professionals from wide-ranging backgrounds, genres, and disciplines who received a membership invitation from the Recording Academy.

Wiyaala. Photo Source: @wiyaala

Source: Instagram

Taking to her verified Twitter account to share the exciting news, she thanked the Recording Academy for recognising her hard work and making her a member of the prestigious award scheme.

I am GRATEFUL . Thank you! @RecordingAcad for inviting me to be a member. #Roarrrr

The Afro-pop singer-songwriter sings in her native language Sissala and Waala dialects, and she blends that with English. She joins the 2022 member class, Music's Bold New Generation, of the GRAMMYs.

According to the official website of the GRAMMYs, Wiyaala becoming a member of the Recording Academy not only allows her to vote but also enables her to have an impact on other areas of the music industry as well. As a member, she is able to:

Submit projects for GRAMMY consideration

Vote in the process (Voting level members only)

Advocate for music rights

Assist with music education programs and career development

Be involved with MusiCares & the Healthy Essentials workshops that guide music people through issues involving dental, vision, hearing and more.

Receive discounts on gear, conferences, festivals and more.

Many Congratulate Wiyaala On Her Major Milestone

@ThingsEbi said:

I will keep on saying this, @Wiyaala is the only artiste that win a grammy for this country but Ghanaians won't support her craft.

@thebwai_musicgh commented:

I believe in you and i know you will one day grab a Grammy for Ghana #GO

@quofi_princen said:

Soar High my Queen. The Lioness of Africa

@njoypeace said:

Congrats, my Lady. U deserve it. U so blessed! Keep going high!!!!

@CharlesMojnr1 commented:

One step closer !

@Grandtippe said:

And so it begins. Only a little time now till you receive that beautiful, golden gramophone.

